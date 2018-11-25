Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,380 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the third quarter worth about $109,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 94.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the second quarter worth about $150,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the second quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the second quarter worth about $211,000.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EWC opened at $26.16 on Friday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1-year low of $25.76 and a 1-year high of $30.60.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $296,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (EWC)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/25/nomura-asset-management-co-ltd-has-296000-stake-in-ishares-msci-canada-etf-ewc.html.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.