Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $689,000 Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Iberiabank Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 5,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,200,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 842,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,137,000 after purchasing an additional 342,828 shares during the period. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000.

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $172.29 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $157.96 and a twelve month high of $204.44.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

