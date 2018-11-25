Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRNS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Varonis Systems by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,970,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,835,000 after purchasing an additional 207,953 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Varonis Systems by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 889,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,255,000 after purchasing an additional 167,869 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA raised its position in Varonis Systems by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 708,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,770,000 after purchasing an additional 9,610 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in Varonis Systems by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 609,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in Varonis Systems by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 565,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,110,000 after purchasing an additional 63,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Varonis Systems news, CFO Guy Melamed sold 844 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total transaction of $61,063.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,420,838.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Craig Hallum set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.88.

VRNS opened at $54.24 on Friday. Varonis Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $47.00 and a 52 week high of $83.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.48 and a beta of 0.95.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.23. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 26.27%. The firm had revenue of $67.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Varonis Systems Inc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Varonis Systems Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software solutions that protect data from insider threats and cyberattacks. The company, through its software, allows organizations to protect data stored on premises and on cloud, such as sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

