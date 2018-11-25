Nomura Lowers TJX Companies (TJX) Price Target to $55.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its price target reduced by Nomura from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $49.50 to $59.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. MKM Partners set a $60.00 target price on TJX Companies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on TJX Companies to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $41.50 to $56.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut TJX Companies from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.19.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $45.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.77. TJX Companies has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $56.64. The company has a market capitalization of $57.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.65.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.74% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 38.61%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $261,270,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 81.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,859,636 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $544,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,673 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $121,730,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 143.0% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,100,916 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $235,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,320,035 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,740,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,109 shares in the last quarter. 45.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

