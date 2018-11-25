Nord/LB Analysts Give Brenntag (BNR) a €43.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BNR has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. equinet set a €59.80 ($69.53) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €61.00 ($70.93) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brenntag has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €55.37 ($64.38).

FRA BNR opened at €40.47 ($47.06) on Thursday. Brenntag has a 12 month low of €43.06 ($50.07) and a 12 month high of €56.25 ($65.41).

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

