Norinchukin Bank The Buys 1,061 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp (SLG)

Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $92.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. SL Green Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $89.46 and a twelve month high of $106.54.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $250.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.18 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 26.46%. SL Green Realty’s revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised SL Green Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SL Green Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut SL Green Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.36.

In other news, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total transaction of $3,229,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,343,311.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto sold 3,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total value of $365,241.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,234 shares in the company, valued at $3,336,064.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SL Green Realty Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of September 30, 2018, SL Green held interests in 106 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

