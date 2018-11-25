Norinchukin Bank The Has $1.06 Million Position in Whirlpool Co. (WHR)

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in Whirlpool by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Whirlpool by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Whirlpool by 572.6% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 30,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 26,126 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,454,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Whirlpool by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 48,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WHR. MKM Partners set a $146.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whirlpool from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $111.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.88.

Shares of WHR opened at $121.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.51. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $102.13 and a twelve month high of $187.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 23.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 14.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently 33.48%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, mixers, and other small domestic appliances.

