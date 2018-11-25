Norinchukin Bank The Has $963,000 Position in E*TRADE Financial Corp (ETFC)

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in E*TRADE Financial were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 18.0% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 6.2% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 64.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 2.5% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 45,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 24.7% in the second quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Michael A. Pizzi bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.67 per share, with a total value of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 88,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,555,795.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Weinreich bought 5,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.33 per share, with a total value of $299,589.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,950.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 32,668 shares of company stock valued at $1,685,354 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of E*TRADE Financial stock opened at $50.69 on Friday. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $44.72 and a 1 year high of $66.46. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 32.83%. The business had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

E*TRADE Financial announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, October 18th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 29th. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.57%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ETFC. BidaskClub raised shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on E*TRADE Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.13.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the E*TRADE Financial brand. It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to retail investors; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; clearing and settlement services; investment advisory services; and financial corporate services, such as software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients.

