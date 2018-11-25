Northern Trust Corp Boosts Position in IntriCon Co. (IIN)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) by 257.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,616 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 65,276 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.02% of IntriCon worth $3,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IIN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of IntriCon by 1,236.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 419,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,886,000 after purchasing an additional 387,668 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IntriCon in the second quarter worth approximately $308,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of IntriCon by 9.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 263,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,633,000 after purchasing an additional 22,385 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IntriCon by 51.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 54,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 18,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of IntriCon in the first quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. 47.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other IntriCon news, Director Philip Irving Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $741,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,558.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IIN opened at $33.88 on Friday. IntriCon Co. has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $76.80. The firm has a market cap of $292.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.94, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.93.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. IntriCon had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $30.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.23 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that IntriCon Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

IIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on IntriCon from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. TheStreet raised IntriCon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Dougherty & Co lowered IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on IntriCon from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical bio-telemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

