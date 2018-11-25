Northern Trust Corp Buys 97,997 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (CPRX)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,107,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 97,997 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $157,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 46.5% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 87,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 27,766 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 23,383 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $476,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.94 on Friday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $4.51.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CPRX shares. HC Wainwright set a $6.00 price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Oppenheimer set a $6.00 target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $8.00 target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.71.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. Its product candidates include Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome; is in Phase III clinical trial to treat congenital myasthenic syndromes; and is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of anti-MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with spinal muscular atrophy type 3.

