Northern Trust Corp Purchases 12,765 Shares of Macatawa Bank Co. (MCBC)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,765 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Macatawa Bank were worth $3,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Macatawa Bank in the second quarter valued at $216,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 104.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 22,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 11,308 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Macatawa Bank in the second quarter valued at $395,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 44.4% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 17,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 253.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 64,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 45,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.17% of the company’s stock.

Macatawa Bank stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Macatawa Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $12.92. The firm has a market cap of $343.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.53.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 25.87%. The firm had revenue of $19.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Macatawa Bank Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from Macatawa Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th. Macatawa Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

MCBC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Macatawa Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Macatawa Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Macatawa Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Hovde Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Macatawa Bank in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Macatawa Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Macatawa Bank Company Profile

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

