Northern Trust Corp Purchases 4,340 Shares of First Bancorp Inc (FNLC)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FNLC) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,408 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.15% of First Bancorp worth $3,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the second quarter worth $490,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 15.4% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the second quarter worth $869,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 6.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 11.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 204,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. 33.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ FNLC opened at $28.60 on Friday. First Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $32.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $310.60 million, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 5th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FNLC shares. BidaskClub raised shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Northern Trust Corp Purchases 4,340 Shares of First Bancorp Inc (FNLC)” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/25/northern-trust-corp-purchases-4340-shares-of-first-bancorp-inc-fnlc.html.

First Bancorp Company Profile

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FNLC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.