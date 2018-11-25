Northland Securities Reiterates Speculative Buy Rating for Premier African Minerals (PREM)

Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Northland Securities in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Northland Capital Partners reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Premier African Minerals in a report on Friday, August 31st.

Shares of Premier African Minerals stock opened at GBX 0.13 ($0.00) on Friday.

About Premier African Minerals

Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. The company explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, phosphate, nickel, specialty minerals, lime stone, and rare earth metals.

