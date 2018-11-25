Nuggets Price Tops $0.0006 (NUG)

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 25th. One Nuggets token can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Nuggets has traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nuggets has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $393.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00009115 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003755 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00025860 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00125565 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00189434 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.34 or 0.08367174 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009184 BTC.

About Nuggets

Nuggets’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Nuggets is nuggets.life. Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID.

Nuggets Token Trading

Nuggets can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuggets should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nuggets using one of the exchanges listed above.

