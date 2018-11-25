Oaktree Capital Group Holdings Buys 1,220,000 Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE) Stock

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings acquired 1,220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.57 per share, with a total value of $5,575,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ EGLE opened at $4.35 on Friday. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.18 and a 12 month high of $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.73.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a positive return on equity of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $53.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.49 million. As a group, analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EGLE. Noble Financial set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 278.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,573 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 16,601 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 319.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,944 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 20,514 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 57,096.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,174 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 33,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the third quarter worth about $218,000. 48.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

