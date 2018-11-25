Obsidian Energy (OBE) PT Lowered to C$1.25

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on Obsidian Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.15 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Obsidian Energy from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Obsidian Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.80 in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Obsidian Energy from C$2.00 to C$1.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Obsidian Energy from C$1.80 to C$1.40 in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$1.42.

OBE stock opened at C$0.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.90, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Obsidian Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.67 and a twelve month high of C$1.85.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$124.00 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Obsidian Energy will post -0.1299999948 earnings per share for the current year.

Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in western Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Cardium development area that covers an area of approximately 450 net sections of developed and undeveloped land located in west central Alberta; Peace River development area covering an area of 235 net sections of developed and undeveloped land located in northwestern Alberta; and Viking development area that covers an area of approximately 170 net sections of developed and undeveloped land located in Eastern Alberta.

