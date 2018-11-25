Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Shares Gap Down to $72.08

Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $73.66, but opened at $72.08. Occidental Petroleum shares last traded at $69.83, with a volume of 3248759 shares.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OXY shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $54.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.80.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 15.43%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 350.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OXY. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1,541.0% in the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 7,584,578 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $634,716,000 after acquiring an additional 7,122,373 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 232.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,049,152 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $506,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230,065 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 58.7% in the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 9,887,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $812,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656,670 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,052,000. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 9.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,423,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,924,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056,863 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

