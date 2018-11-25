OceanChain Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $10,716.00 (OC)

OceanChain (CURRENCY:OC) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. One OceanChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including Allcoin, CoinEgg, Coinnest and Bit-Z. In the last week, OceanChain has traded 31.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. OceanChain has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $10,716.00 worth of OceanChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OceanChain Profile

OceanChain (CRYPTO:OC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2014. OceanChain’s official Twitter account is @Orangecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OceanChain is oceanchain.club.

OceanChain Coin Trading

OceanChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Coinnest, Allcoin and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OceanChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OceanChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OceanChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

