Omnicell (OMCL) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Omnicell from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicell from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Omnicell from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. MED lifted their target price on Omnicell from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Omnicell from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Omnicell presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.88.

NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $72.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.78. Omnicell has a fifty-two week low of $39.75 and a fifty-two week high of $74.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.98.

In other news, Director James T. Judson sold 5,000 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $344,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,192.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 6,250 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total value of $396,687.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,284,666.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,267 shares of company stock valued at $1,653,616. 3.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,903,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,432,000 after buying an additional 327,747 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,806,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,665,000 after buying an additional 830,338 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,060,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,179,000 after buying an additional 227,685 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,662,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,550,000 after buying an additional 148,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,547,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,144,000 after buying an additional 8,194 shares during the last quarter.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides automation and business analytics software solutions for medication and supply management in healthcare worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. It offers Omnicell Automated Dispensing Cabinets, a dispensing system, which automates the management and dispensing of medications; SinglePointe, a software product that controls medications; AnywhereRN, a software which remotely queue medications from automated dispensing cabinets; Omnicell Analytics and Pandora Analytics reporting and data analytics tools; and Anesthesia Workstation that manages anesthesia supplies and medications.

