Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $4.39 Million Holdings in Accenture Plc (ACN)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in Accenture by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 52,871 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its position in Accenture by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 134,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,996,000 after acquiring an additional 19,496 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Accenture by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,887,804 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $636,010,000 after acquiring an additional 466,745 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $60,851,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Accenture by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 235,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,498,000 after acquiring an additional 5,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on Accenture and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Accenture from $163.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Argus upped their price objective on Accenture to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Accenture from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.02.

In other news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.43, for a total transaction of $867,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Pierre Nanterme sold 30,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total value of $5,223,793.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,717 shares of company stock valued at $13,041,890. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $156.93 on Friday. Accenture Plc has a 12 month low of $145.23 and a 12 month high of $175.64. The firm has a market cap of $104.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.01.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Accenture had a return on equity of 41.92% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $1.46 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous semiannual dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 17th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.32%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, and enhance business results through industry-specific solutions for communications, media, and high tech industries, as well as for software platforms.

