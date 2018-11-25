Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Reduces Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 35.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,392 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $4,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 800.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 1,426.9% during the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the third quarter worth $114,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the second quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the second quarter worth $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.18, for a total value of $111,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,395.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.64.

KMB stock opened at $112.82 on Friday. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52 week low of $97.10 and a 52 week high of $123.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.24, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.67.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.07. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 535.49%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Kimberly Clark’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.21%.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

