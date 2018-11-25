Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Takes Position in Adtalem Global Education Inc (ATGE)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 105,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 3rd quarter valued at about $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATGE opened at $56.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.71. Adtalem Global Education Inc has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $58.80.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $284.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.12 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mehul R. Patel sold 631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $36,522.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,355 shares in the company, valued at $483,587.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Carlos Filgueiras sold 12,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $600,424.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,482 shares in the company, valued at $796,410.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,520 shares of company stock worth $2,497,797 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATGE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.20.

Adtalem Global Education Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

