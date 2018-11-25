Oppenheimer Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for Ecolab (ECL)

Oppenheimer reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ecolab’s FY2018 earnings at $5.25 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.90 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.55 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Nomura cut their price target on shares of Ecolab from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ecolab from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $154.47.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $153.24 on Wednesday. Ecolab has a one year low of $125.74 and a one year high of $160.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.87.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.76, for a total transaction of $1,302,912.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,322.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 40,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total transaction of $6,412,005.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 558,017 shares in the company, valued at $89,394,323.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,110 shares of company stock worth $17,473,320 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bailard Inc. grew its position in Ecolab by 5.6% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 6,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its position in Ecolab by 18.8% during the third quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 2,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 19.5% during the third quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 13.6% during the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ecolab by 0.5% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,337,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.35% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services for customers worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, and Global Energy segments. The Global Industrial segment provides water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to large industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

