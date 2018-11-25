O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, July 27th. Bank of America reissued a top pick rating and issued a $390.00 price target (up previously from $330.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, September 17th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $340.63.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $350.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. O’Reilly Automotive has a one year low of $214.87 and a one year high of $363.20.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 259.86%. Equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 13th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 12,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.06, for a total transaction of $4,397,377.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $837,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,148,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,026 shares of company stock valued at $6,889,478 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 159.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Guardian Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts, driveline parts, and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

