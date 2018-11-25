Ormeus Coin (ORME) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.65 Million

Ormeus Coin (CURRENCY:ORME) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. One Ormeus Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0968 or 0.00002566 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Coinbe, Bibox and Mercatox. In the last seven days, Ormeus Coin has traded 30.9% lower against the dollar. Ormeus Coin has a market cap of $1.65 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Ormeus Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00009007 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003678 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00025928 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00124668 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00189665 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $313.86 or 0.08320419 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00027060 BTC.

About Ormeus Coin

Ormeus Coin’s launch date was August 28th, 2017. Ormeus Coin’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,029,321 tokens. The official website for Ormeus Coin is ormeuscoin.com. Ormeus Coin’s official Twitter account is @ormeuscoin. The Reddit community for Ormeus Coin is /r/ormeuscoin.

Ormeus Coin Token Trading

Ormeus Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, C-CEX, CoinBene, Coinbe, Livecoin, Bibox, HitBTC, TOPBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ormeus Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ormeus Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

