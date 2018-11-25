Overstock.com Inc (OSTK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSTK traded up $3.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.93. 6,272,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,442,360. Overstock.com has a 52 week low of $16.38 and a 52 week high of $89.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $672.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 1.86.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.69). Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 14.21% and a negative return on equity of 105.90%. The business had revenue of $440.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Overstock.com will post -6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Overstock.com news, SVP Carter Paul Lee sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $39,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,775.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Byrne sold 774,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $20,000,246.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,122,094.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 923,102 shares of company stock valued at $23,822,791 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Overstock.com by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 940,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,052,000 after buying an additional 17,878 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 8.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,983,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,631,000 after purchasing an additional 231,500 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 548.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 89,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 75,613 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 62.5% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 31,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 12,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 55.2% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares in the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct and Partner. The company offers home and garden products, including furniture, home decor, garden and patio, kitchen and dining, bedding, home improvement, housewares, and other related products; jewelry and watches; clothing and accessories; electronics and computers; artisan-crafted products; and other products.

