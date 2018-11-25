Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:OXBR) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.93 and last traded at $1.09, with a volume of 3617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 million, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.56.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/25/oxbridge-re-oxbr-reaches-new-12-month-low-at-0-93.html.

Oxbridge Re Company Profile (NASDAQ:OXBR)

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiary, Oxbridge Reinsurance Limited, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It focuses on underwriting fully-collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States.

Read More: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.