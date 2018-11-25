Oxbridge Re (OXBR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.93

Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:OXBR) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.93 and last traded at $1.09, with a volume of 3617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.
The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 million, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.56.
Oxbridge Re Company Profile (NASDAQ:OXBR)
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiary, Oxbridge Reinsurance Limited, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It focuses on underwriting fully-collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States.
