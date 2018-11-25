Oxford Industries Inc (OXM) Receives $95.43 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.43.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Oxford Industries to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:OXM opened at $80.14 on Thursday. Oxford Industries has a 52 week low of $63.81 and a 52 week high of $97.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.16.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 12th. The textile maker reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $302.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 19th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 18th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 8.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,357,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $195,606,000 after buying an additional 185,923 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 45.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 207,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,243,000 after buying an additional 64,455 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,906,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 74.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 120,439 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,862,000 after buying an additional 51,576 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 159.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 73,828 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,659,000 after buying an additional 45,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

