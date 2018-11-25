Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) Holdings Trimmed by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 80.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,906 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,197,052 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $66,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,037 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $19,116,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.4% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 536,700 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $120,897,000 after buying an additional 37,183 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,921 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter valued at $1,005,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 15.1% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 12,903 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PANW opened at $166.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -302.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.22. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $140.12 and a fifty-two week high of $239.50.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The network technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $658.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.14 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 6.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.91, for a total value of $1,855,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 1,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.22, for a total value of $463,521.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,801.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 284,711 shares of company stock valued at $62,090,136. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PANW. ValuEngine upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised Palo Alto Networks to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.39.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

