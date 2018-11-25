Pangaea Logistics Solutions (PANL) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet downgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Wednesday.

PANL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Noble Financial restated a buy rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th.

Get Pangaea Logistics Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ:PANL opened at $3.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.54. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $5.05. The firm has a market cap of $137.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.31.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $95.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.45 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd (NASDAQ:PANL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 31,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Pangaea Logistics Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.52% of the company’s stock.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.