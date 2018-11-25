Papa John’s Int’l (PZZA) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Papa John’s have underperformed the industry in the past year. During third-quarter 2018, both earnings and revenues lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate and also declined year over year. This downside can be attributed to dismal domestic company-owned restaurant sales and a decline in North America commissary sales on weak volumes. This was partially mitigated by higher international sales, other revenues and a positive impact of the forex rates. Moreover, the company is likely to benefit from its consistent international expansion plans and strategic partnerships. Also, Papa John’s is investing heavily in technology-driven initiatives like digital ordering to boost sales. Additionally, in order to revive its brand image and reinvigorate growth, the company announced an assistance program for its U.S. and Canada franchisees.”

Get Papa John's Int'l alerts:

PZZA has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $62.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Stephens restated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.50.

Papa John’s Int’l stock opened at $57.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.27. Papa John’s Int’l has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $69.45.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $364.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.62 million. Papa John’s Int’l had a net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 27.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Papa John’s Int’l will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. Papa John’s Int’l’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PZZA. Tyvor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Papa John’s Int’l during the second quarter worth $142,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Papa John’s Int’l during the third quarter worth $200,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Papa John’s Int’l during the third quarter worth $223,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Papa John’s Int’l by 441.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Papa John’s Int’l during the third quarter worth $261,000. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s Int’l Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, International Operations, and All Others.

See Also: What is Cost of Debt?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Papa John’s Int’l (PZZA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's Int'l Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's Int'l and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.