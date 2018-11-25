Patriot One Technologies (PAT) Shares Up 5%

Patriot One Technologies Inc (CVE:PAT) shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.30 and last traded at C$2.29. 472,653 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 909,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.18.

In related news, Director Martin Cronin sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.02, for a total value of C$68,680.00. Also, Director Dinesh Kandanchatha sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.49, for a total value of C$29,880.00. Insiders sold 174,300 shares of company stock worth $367,072 in the last quarter.

Patriot One Technologies Company Profile (CVE:PAT)

Patriot One Technologies Inc, a technology company, engages in the commercialization of a system to detect concealed weapons utilizing radar technologies. The company offers PATSCAN CMR, a cognitive microwave radar concealed weapons detection system to combat active shooter threats before they occur.

