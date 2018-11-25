PC Tel (PCTI) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of PC Tel (NASDAQ:PCTI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PC Tel from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Lake Street Capital downgraded PC Tel from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised PC Tel from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PC Tel currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.25.

PCTI opened at $4.12 on Wednesday. PC Tel has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $7.85.

PC Tel (NASDAQ:PCTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $18.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 million. PC Tel had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. On average, analysts anticipate that PC Tel will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 8th were given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 7th. PC Tel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 220.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its position in PC Tel by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 54,615 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 10,166 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in PC Tel by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,487,399 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,916,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in PC Tel by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,506,581 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,401,000 after buying an additional 17,870 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in PC Tel by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 268,838 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 25,569 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in PC Tel by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,866,338 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,646,000 after buying an additional 39,980 shares during the period. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PC Tel Company Profile

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, delivers performance critical telecom solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Connected Solutions and RF Solutions. The Connected Solutions segment designs and delivers precision antennas, which are used primarily in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things.

