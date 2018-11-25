PDL Community Bancorp (PDLB) & Ottawa Savings Bancorp (OTTW) Critical Comparison

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) and Ottawa Savings Bancorp (NASDAQ:OTTW) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for PDL Community Bancorp and Ottawa Savings Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PDL Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Ottawa Savings Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.1% of PDL Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.5% of Ottawa Savings Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of PDL Community Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Ottawa Savings Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PDL Community Bancorp and Ottawa Savings Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDL Community Bancorp $42.09 million 5.78 -$4.38 million N/A N/A Ottawa Savings Bancorp $11.84 million 3.93 $810,000.00 N/A N/A

Ottawa Savings Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PDL Community Bancorp.

Dividends

Ottawa Savings Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. PDL Community Bancorp does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares PDL Community Bancorp and Ottawa Savings Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDL Community Bancorp -1.75% 0.77% 0.13% Ottawa Savings Bancorp 7.41% 3.38% 0.66%

Summary

Ottawa Savings Bancorp beats PDL Community Bancorp on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

PDL Community Bancorp Company Profile

PDL Community Bancorp provides various banking products and services primarily in the New York City metropolitan area. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts; and individual retirement accounts. It also provides mortgage loans consisting of one-to-four family real estate loans, including residential owner-occupied and investor-owned, multifamily residential, and nonresidential property loans, as well as construction and land loans; commercial business and consumer loans; commercial and industrial loans; and lines of credit. In addition, the company invests in debt securities. It operates a network of 13 banking offices, which include 5 branches in Bronx, 2 branches in Manhattan, 3 branches in Queens, and 3 branches in Brooklyn, New York; and 1 branch in Union City, New Jersey. The company was formerly known as Ponce De Leon Federal Bank and changed its name to PDL Community Bancorp in September 2017. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Bronx, New York. PDL Community Bancorp is a subsidiary of Ponce Bank Mutual Holding Company.

Ottawa Savings Bancorp Company Profile

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Ottawa Savings Bank, a chartered savings bank that provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in Illinois. The company offers various deposit accounts, including checking, money market, regular savings, club savings, certificate, and various retirement accounts. It also provides one-to-four family residential, multi-family and non-residential real estate, commercial, and construction loans; and consumer loans comprising auto, share, and personal unsecured loans, as well as home equity lines of credit. The company was formerly known as Ottawa Savings Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. in October 2016. Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Illinois.

