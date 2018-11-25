Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Has $24.64 Million Position in Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 315,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,669 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.3% of Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $24,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 63.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,150,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315,180 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,258,000. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,171,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 31.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,928,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5,093.3% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,189,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,726 shares in the last quarter. 58.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $91.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $230.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.37. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $70.73 and a 52 week high of $94.81.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.45 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 19th were given a dividend of $0.7172 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 18th. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.01%.

Several brokerages have commented on PG. Berenberg Bank set a $78.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Societe Generale set a $87.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.38.

In other news, SVP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 40,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $3,746,239.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen B. Fish sold 10,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $860,454.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,982.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 503,031 shares of company stock worth $46,239,889. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

