Penn National Gaming (PENN) and Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) Critical Comparison

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) and Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.4% of Penn National Gaming shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.6% of Penn National Gaming shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Park Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Penn National Gaming and Park Hotels & Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Penn National Gaming -5.41% -6,177.13% 2.57% Park Hotels & Resorts 17.46% 8.27% 5.06%

Volatility and Risk

Penn National Gaming has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Park Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Penn National Gaming and Park Hotels & Resorts, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Penn National Gaming 0 4 7 0 2.64 Park Hotels & Resorts 2 6 4 0 2.17

Penn National Gaming presently has a consensus price target of $34.60, indicating a potential upside of 66.83%. Park Hotels & Resorts has a consensus price target of $31.44, indicating a potential upside of 4.10%. Given Penn National Gaming’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Penn National Gaming is more favorable than Park Hotels & Resorts.

Dividends

Park Hotels & Resorts pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Penn National Gaming does not pay a dividend. Park Hotels & Resorts pays out 61.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Penn National Gaming and Park Hotels & Resorts’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Penn National Gaming $3.15 billion 0.78 $473.46 million $8.98 2.31 Park Hotels & Resorts $2.79 billion 2.18 $2.63 billion $2.78 10.86

Park Hotels & Resorts has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Penn National Gaming. Penn National Gaming is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Park Hotels & Resorts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Penn National Gaming beats Park Hotels & Resorts on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc. owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through Northeast, South/West, and Midwest segments. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 27 facilities in 17 jurisdictions, including California, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, West Virginia, and Ontario, Canada. The company was formerly known as PNRC Corp. and changed its name to Penn National Gaming, Inc. in 1994. Penn National Gaming, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is based in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is a leading lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 54 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 32,000 rooms, a majority of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

