Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (PEBK) Plans $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the bank on Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has raised its dividend payment by an average of 50.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years.

Shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock opened at $29.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.06 million, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.41. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $35.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th.

In other news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 1,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $30,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,348.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.88% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers various deposit products. The company's loan products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, construction and land development, single-family residential, residential mortgage, individual taxpayer identification number mortgage loans, and consumer loans, as well as agricultural loans.

