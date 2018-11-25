Performance Food Group Co (PFGC) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,299 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $4,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 57.5% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 620.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,419 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528 shares in the last quarter. Signition LP bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the second quarter valued at about $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Carol A. O’connell sold 4,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $153,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,891 shares in the company, valued at $710,294. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider George L. Holm sold 22,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total value of $749,989.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,757,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,153,813. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,133 shares of company stock worth $2,521,615 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PFGC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.45.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $34.08 on Friday. Performance Food Group Co has a one year low of $28.05 and a one year high of $39.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group Co will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Performance Food Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 14th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

