Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Position Cut by Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 42,900 shares during the quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFE. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Goodwin Daniel L purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 55,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,008.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 21,976,484 shares in the company, valued at $395,576,712. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $39.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Barclays set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Morningstar set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

PFE opened at $43.14 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.20 and a 52-week high of $45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $256.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 44.63%. The company had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.32%.

WARNING: “Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Position Cut by Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/25/pfizer-inc-pfe-position-cut-by-sustainable-insight-capital-management-llc.html.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.