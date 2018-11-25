Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Position Trimmed by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,643,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 136,899 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $59,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 26,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 83,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Ken Stern & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ken Stern & Associates Inc. now owns 18,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 64,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 55,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,008.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,976,484 shares in the company, valued at $395,576,712. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Independent Research set a $48.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $43.14 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.20 and a twelve month high of $45.81. The company has a market cap of $256.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 44.63%. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.32%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

