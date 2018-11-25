Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Stake Lessened by Martin Capital Partners LLC

Martin Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 114,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,758 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 4.2% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co bought a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth $156,000. Goodwin Daniel L bought a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth $186,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $43.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.88. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.20 and a 52 week high of $45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 44.63% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.32%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 55,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,008.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,976,484 shares in the company, valued at $395,576,712. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

