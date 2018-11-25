PG&E Co. (PCG) Holdings Cut by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in PG&E were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PG&E by 6.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,850,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,036,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951,423 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 1,304.6% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,944,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,327,000 after buying an additional 2,735,062 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 182.5% in the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 3,251,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,381,000 after buying an additional 2,100,406 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of PG&E in the second quarter valued at about $59,684,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 41.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,438,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,342,000 after buying an additional 1,009,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PCG opened at $23.84 on Friday. PG&E Co. has a 12-month low of $17.26 and a 12-month high of $55.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of -0.09.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). PG&E had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PCG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PG&E from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $67.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of PG&E from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Argus increased their target price on shares of PG&E to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of PG&E in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PG&E from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. PG&E has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.07.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,200 circuit miles of distribution lines, 59 transmission switching substations, and 605 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 19,200 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 92 electric transmission substations.

