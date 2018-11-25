Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 1,295 Shares of Shake Shack Inc (SHAK)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) by 28.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHAK. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Shake Shack by 2,263.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 48,089 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter worth $261,000. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Shake Shack stock opened at $51.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 70.34, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.36. Shake Shack Inc has a twelve month low of $36.58 and a twelve month high of $70.12.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $119.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.81 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 0.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.46, for a total value of $1,461,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,100.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $28,575,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,284,560 shares of company stock valued at $74,700,300. Company insiders own 30.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shake Shack from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Shake Shack from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Shake Shack to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

Shake Shack Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of October 9, 2018, it operated 180 locations in 26 U.S.

