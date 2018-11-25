Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $8.48 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,115 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $8,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at $124,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 173.1% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 138.6% in the third quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 74.7% in the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $50.75 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $63.60.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

