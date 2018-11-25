Pitney Bowes (PBI) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Pitney Bowes is one of the largest providers of mail processing equipment and integrated mail solutions across the world. Pitney Bowes’ efforts to transform its business and optimize its new enterprise business platform to boost profitability hold promise. This apart, the thriving global ecommerce business and new product launches are anticipated to bolster the top line. However, as the company continues to transform its portfolio and make necessary investments to boost sales, it expects pressure on margins at least in the near term. Changing business mix is also likely to impact the bottom line adversely. Moreover, adverse changes in postal regulations across key markets and intensifying competition may also affect profitability negatively.”

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PBI. Maxim Group set a $12.00 price target on shares of Pitney Bowes and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd.

Shares of Pitney Bowes stock opened at $7.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.82. Pitney Bowes has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $832.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.67 million. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 108.12%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pitney Bowes will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 8,541 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 745.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 18,106 shares in the last quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust purchased a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. Institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small & Medium Business Solutions; Enterprise Business Solutions; and Digital Commerce Solutions.

