PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $32.06 Million Stake in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (IR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 313,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,773 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $32,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 8,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Monday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Friday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.43.

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $101.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 1 year low of $79.63 and a 1 year high of $105.76.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

Ingersoll-Rand declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $1,082,432.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 125,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,010,192. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ingersoll-Rand

Ingersoll-Rand plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. It operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers building management, bus, rail, and multi-pipe HVAC, control, container and cryogenic, diesel-powered, ductless, geothermal, package heating and cooling, rail and self-powered truck refrigeration, temporary heating and cooling, trailer refrigeration, unitary, and vehicle-powered truck refrigeration systems.

