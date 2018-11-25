PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 46,861 Shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 16.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 239,721 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 46,861 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $31,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,760,318 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,066,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,565 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 16.4% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,231,955 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $492,472,000 after acquiring an additional 596,941 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 171.3% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,509,657 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $292,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,672 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 32.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,365,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $275,329,000 after acquiring an additional 581,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 6.9% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,044,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $237,929,000 after acquiring an additional 132,180 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MSI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $137.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.77.

In other Motorola Solutions news, EVP Mark S. Hacker sold 102,628 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.01, for a total value of $13,034,782.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,145,455.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory Q. Brown sold 204,953 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.47, for a total transaction of $25,920,405.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 937,924 shares of company stock worth $118,291,554. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $124.35 on Friday. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $89.18 and a 1 year high of $131.48. The company has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.46.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 68.88%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Services. The Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and software for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

