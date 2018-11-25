Polen Capital Management LLC Acquires 20,806 Shares of Unilever N.V. (UL)

Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 20.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 122,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,806 shares during the period. Unilever comprises 0.0% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $6,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Unilever during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Unilever during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Unilever during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UL stock opened at $54.34 on Friday. Unilever N.V. has a 12 month low of $50.74 and a 12 month high of $58.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.4487 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.96%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Personal Care, Home Care, Foods, and Refreshment segments. The Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. The Home Care segment provides home care products, including powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars, and various cleaning products.

