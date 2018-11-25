Polen Capital Management LLC Has $601,000 Position in Grand Canyon Education Inc (LOPE)

Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOPE. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the second quarter valued at about $51,907,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 2.2% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,215,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,085,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the second quarter valued at about $2,345,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 12.1% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 748,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,382,000 after buying an additional 80,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the second quarter valued at about $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $120.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.65. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a one year low of $85.14 and a one year high of $130.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.79.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $155.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.31 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 23.60%. The company’s revenue was down 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LOPE shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Friday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.40.

In other news, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $3,810,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,209,853. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO William Stan Meyer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 112,261 shares in the company, valued at $14,257,147. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,000 shares of company stock worth $6,219,000 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides education services in the United States and Canada. The company operates Grand Canyon University that offers approximately 225 graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across 9 colleges online and on ground through campus in Phoenix, Arizona; leased facilities; and facilities owned by third party employers.

