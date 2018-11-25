Polen Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,374,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,594 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for 4.9% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Polen Capital Management LLC owned about 1.95% of Zoetis worth $858,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 24,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 9,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $89.24 on Friday. Zoetis Inc has a 1 year low of $70.20 and a 1 year high of $96.57. The stock has a market cap of $42.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 20.35%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.83%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Zoetis from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $98.00 target price on Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zoetis from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Zoetis from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

In other news, CEO Juan Ramon Alaix sold 150,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.96, for a total value of $14,273,057.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,390,452.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristin C. Peck sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.78, for a total value of $1,089,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,806 shares of company stock worth $15,547,088 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/25/polen-capital-management-llc-raises-holdings-in-zoetis-inc-zts.html.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal. The firm provides its services though five categories namely, anti-invectives, vaccines, parasitic ides, medicated feed additives, and other pharmaceuticals.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.